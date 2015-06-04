KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) threw its weight behind the choice of Qatar for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday as international calls continued to question the Gulf state's right to host the tournament.

In a statement the governing body for Asian football said: "The AFC reiterates its support for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

"Football is the world's game that should set itself no geographical borders. The Gulf is a true football region, with some of the world's most passionate football lovers, and Qatar is no exception."

Demands for Qatar's hosting rights to be reviewed have grown amid renewed allegations that it secured the tournament because of corrupt voting by members of FIFA executive committee. (Writing by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)