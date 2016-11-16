ZURICH Nov 16 FIFA's ethics watchdog has banned Saoud Al-Mohannadi, vice-president of the Qatar Football Association and a vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation, from soccer for a year for failing to cooperate as a witness, it said on Wednesday.

The adjudicatory chamber of world soccer body FIFA's ethics committee also fined him 20,000 Swiss francs ($19,940), it said in a statement.

Qatar's Football Association said in August it fully backed Al-Mohannadi after a FIFA investigator recommended he be banned from the game for at least 2-1/2 years over allegations of non-cooperation with an inquiry.

($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs)