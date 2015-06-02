CAPE TOWN, June 2 Qatar Airways plans to become a World Cup sponsor for FIFA even though it is concerned by the bribery investigation of the world soccer's governing body, the airline said on Tuesday.

"We want to be the sponsor (and) this is under advanced negotiations now," Marwan Koleilat, the airline's chief commercial officer, told reporters in Cape Town.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)