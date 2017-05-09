MANAMA May 9 FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he intends to meet with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, the victim of racist abuse in Italian football.

Muntari was booked for complaining about racist abuse during a match at Cagliari and subsequently suspended, although that sanction was later lifted.

Infantino told reporters on Tuesday that he intended to meet with Muntari and would give him FIFA's "full solidarity".

The FIFA president also said he would be meeting with Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio about the issue. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)