UPDATE 2-Soccer-Fresh-faced Germans made to sweat in 3-2 win over Australia
* Stindl, Goretzka and Draxler on target for world champions (Updates with more coach quotes, details)
MANAMA May 9 FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he intends to meet with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, the victim of racist abuse in Italian football.
Muntari was booked for complaining about racist abuse during a match at Cagliari and subsequently suspended, although that sanction was later lifted.
Infantino told reporters on Tuesday that he intended to meet with Muntari and would give him FIFA's "full solidarity".
The FIFA president also said he would be meeting with Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio about the issue. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
June 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup matches on Monday Monday, June 19 Australia 2 Tom Rogic 41, Tomi Juric 57 Germany 3 Lars Stindl 5, Julian Draxler 44pen, Leon Goretzka 48 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 28,605 - - - Sunday, June 18 Cameroon 0 Chile 2 Arturo Vidal 81, Eduardo Vargas 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,492 - - - Portugal 2 Ricardo Quaresma
SOCHI, Russia, June 19 Fresh-faced Germany were made to work harder than expected in their 3-2 victory over Australia in their Confederations Cup Group B debut on Monday with the world champions' young squad still adjusting to tournament life.