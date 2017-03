BERNE Jan 8 Bulgaria and Hungary will both play their next home World Cup qualifiers behind closed doors because of the racist behaviour of their fans in recent matches, FIFA said Tuesday.

Hungary were sanctioned for the anti-semitic behavour of fans in a friendly at home to Israel in August, FIFA said in a statement.

Bulgaria were punished for racist behaviour by supporters in October's World Cup qualifier against Denmark in Sofia. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows; brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402; Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)