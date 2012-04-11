BERNE, APRIL 11 Uruguay reached an all-time high
of third place in the FIFA rankings on Wednesday while Spain
stayed top and Germany moved into second.
The Copa America champions' climb from fourth place was due
to the mathematical intricacies of the rankings system as they
have not played a game since the previous rankings were issued
on March 7.
Netherlands dropped to fourth from second, the first time
the Dutch have been out of the top three since June 2010.
Rankings (last month's positions in brackets)
1. (1) Spain
2. (3) Germany
3. (4) Uruguay
4. (2) Netherlands
5. (7) Portugal
6. (5) Brazil
7. (6) England
8. (10) Croatia
9. (11) Denmark
10. (8) Argentina
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty; To
