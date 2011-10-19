BERNE, Oct 19 Brazil rose two places to fifth in this month's FIFA rankings, ending a downward trend after hitting an 18-year low in September.

Friendly wins against Argentina, Costa Rica and Mexico were enough to stop the rot for the five-times world champions as coach Mano Menezes attempts to rebuild the team for the 2014 World Cup.

With Brazil hosting the event, a sixth world title is considered an obligation by the media and public, with many even seeing it as a mere formality.

There was no change in the top four. Spain stayed top after beating Czech Republic and Scotland to complete their Euro 2012 qualifying group with a 100 percent record.

Netherlands remained second after a 3-2 defeat by Sweden and are followed by Germany and Uruguay, the latter beginning their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win over Bolivia and draw in Paraguay.

Euro 2012 qualifiers Greece and Denmark leapt into the top 10. Bermuda were the biggest climbers, up 57 places to 132nd thanks mainly to a shock World Cup qualifying win over Trinidad & Tobago.

Rankings (last month's positions in brackets)

1. (1) Spain

2. (2) Netherlands

3. (3) Germany

4. (4) Uruguay

5. (7) Brazil

6. (6) Italy

7. (8) England

=8. (11) Greece

=8. (5) Portugal

=10.(10) Argentina

=10.(17) Denmark

