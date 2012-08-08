BERNE, Aug 8 South Sudan have entered the FIFA
world rankings for the first time after playing their inaugural
full international last month.
A 2-2 draw at home to Uganda in a friendly played in Juba on
July 10 has put South Sudan 199th in the 209-team table. South
Sudan, which became fully independent last year, joined FIFA in
May after being voted in at the annual Congress.
The team, made up nearly entirely of home-based players, is
coached by widely-travelled Serb Zoran Djordjevic, who has also
taken charge of Yemen, Sudan and Bangladesh in a career which
has taken him around Africa and Asia.
England reached their highest-ever ranking of third place
without even playing a game.
They leap-frogged Uruguay because the points which the South
American side earned in winning the Copa America one year ago
lost some of their value under the complicated system of
co-efficients used to determine the rankings.
There were few other changes with only 12 full
internationals played in the last month. Spain are top while
five-times world champions Brazil remained outside the top 10.
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Germany
3. (4) England
4. (3) Uruguay
5. (5) Portugal
6. (6) Italy
7. (7) Argentina
8. (8) Netherlands
9. (9) Croatia
10. (10) Denmark
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)