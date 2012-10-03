ZURICH, Oct 3 Colombia leapt into the top 10 of
the FIFA rankings for the first time in a 10 years on Wednesday,
while Brazil dropped to a record low despite winning three games
in the last month.
Colombia, under Argentina's 2006 World Cup coach Jose
Pekerman and spearheaded by Atletico Madrid forward Radamel
Falcao, enjoyed a 4-0 win over Uruguay and 3-1 win in Chile in
last month's World Cup qualifiers.
Those results catapulted the South Americans, who last
qualified for the World Cup in 1998, 13 places up the table to
ninth.
2014 World Cup hosts Brazil have not played a competitive
match since last year's Copa America and, as friendlies carry
less weight in the complex ranking system, they have dropped
down the table as a result.
Despite beating South Africa 1-0, China 8-0 and Argentina
2-1 last month, Mano Menezes' side slipped to 14th in the table.
World and European champions Spain stayed top, ahead of
Germany, while Portugal moved into third place.
Central African Republic, in 49th place, climbed for the
seventh month in a row to enter the top 50 for the first time
since the rankings began.
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Germany
3. (4) Portugal
4. (7) Argentina
5. (3) England
6. (8) Netherlands
7. (5) Uruguay
8. (6) Italy
9. (22) Colombia
10. (11) Greece
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)