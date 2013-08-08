BERNE Aug 8 The U.S. hauled themselves back into the top 20 of the FIFA rankings for the first time in two-and-a-half years on Thursday after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup on home soil last month.

The U.S., who won all six of their games and scored 20 goals on their way to clinching the trophy for the fifth time, climbed three places to 19th, one of ahead of arch-rivals Mexico, to leave them as CONCACAF's highest-ranked team.

Beaten finalists Panama jumped 11 places to 40th.

There was no change in the top 10 as Spain stayed top followed by Germany and Colombia. Asia continued to perform poorly with Japan their highest-ranked team at 37th and only one other side, Australia, in the top 50.

Ivory Coast remained Africa's highest-placed team despite dropping five places to 18th.

1. (1) Spain

2. (2) Germany

3. (3) Colombia

4. (4) Argentina

5. (5) Netherlands

6. (6) Italy

7. (7) Portugal

8. (8) Croatia

9. (9) Brazil 10. (10) Belgium