Aug 14 Following are the FIFA rankings for August, announced by soccer's world governing body on Thursday (last month's positions in brackets) 1. Germany (1) 2. Argentina (2) 3. Netherlands (3) 4. Colombia (4) 5. Belgium (5) 6. Uruguay (6) 7= Spain (8) 7= Brazil (7) 9. Switzerland (9) 10. France (10) (Compiled by Brian Homewood)