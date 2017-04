ZURICH Feb 24 The executive committee of global soccer body FIFA, mired in the worst corruption scandal in its history, on Wednesday urged its member associations to approve proposed reforms in a vote on Friday.

"The eyes of the world are on us this week after one of the most challenging times in our history," acting FIFA President Issa Hayatou said in a statement after the committee met.

FIFA is holding a special congress in Zurich on Feb. 26 to elect a new president and pass a set of reforms, with the aim of repairing its reputation after a series of corruption and ethics scandals. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)