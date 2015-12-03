ZURICH Dec 3 FIFA's executive committee has delayed a decision on a proposal to expand the four-yearly World Cup to 40 teams as part of a package of reforms, sources close to soccer's global governing body said on Thursday.

Under the proposal, the tournament, which currently has 32 teams, would have been increased by another eight from 2026 onwards, the sources said.

The World Cup has been contested by 32 teams since 1998, when it was increased from 24.

However, the sources said the committee had decided to postpone a decision on what would be a highly controversial move.

Many people involved in football believe that 32 is the ideal number of participants for a World Cup, and that a larger tournament would be less manageable and suffer a drop in quality.

The committee has been discussing a package of reforms in an attempt to clean up FIFA, which is under pressure from a series of widening corruption investigations, not least against its president, Sepp Blatter, who is suspended and will be replaced at a FIFA congress in February.

A press conference was due to be held on Thursday to detail which proposals would be put to FIFA's congress.

On Thursday, Swiss police acting on behalf of U.S. authorities arrested two regional soccer bosses from the Americas officials attending the meeting in Zurich, on suspicion taking millions of dollars in bribes linked to television rights. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Kevin Liffey)