ZURICH Aug 11 Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) director general Francois Carrard has been appointed as chairman of the new FIFA reform task force, the governing body for world football said on Tuesday.

The 77-year-old Swiss, who guided the IOC through its own corruption scandal following the vote for 2002 Winter Olympics, won by Salt Lake City, will head an 11-person group charged with reforming the scandal-plagued FIFA.

(Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Mitch Phillips)