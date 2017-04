ZURICH Dec 3 FIFA said on Thursday its executive committee had unanimously approved reforms to improve the global soccer body's governance structure.

Among the proposals are term limits for senior officials including the president and a separation of political and management functions.

The crisis surrounding scandal-plagued FIFA deepened on Thursday when Swiss police arrested on U.S. warrants two more FIFA officials suspected of taking bribes.

