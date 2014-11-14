LONDON Nov 14 Two influential members of FIFA's executive committee have called for Michael Garcia's full report into bidding process for the 2018 and2022 World Cups to be made public.

FIFA vice-president and CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb and Sunil Gulati, president of the United States Soccer Federation, released a joint statement on Friday in the wake of the public disagreement between Garcia and FIFA ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert.

On Thursday Eckhert released 42-page report which was based on the findings of Garcia's 18-month investigation into the controversial bidding process for the two tournaments, which were awarded to Russia and Qatar, and largely exonerated the two countries' bid procedures.

Garcia said he would appeal against the verdicts of the report, saying it contained "numerous materially incomplete and erroneous representations of the facts."

Friday's joint statement from CONCACAF members said: "Given the disagreement between the two Chairmen of the Investigatory and Adjudicatory Chambers of the Ethics Committee and to ensure complete transparency we believe the full report conducted by the FIFA Ethics Committee into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups should be made public as soon as possible.

"This can be done with appropriate redaction to protect any confidentiality required by the FIFA Code of Ethics. Providing the entire independent report for inspection is in the best interest of the game and FIFA."