ZURICH Aug 14 Former FIFA development officer Julio Rocha, one of seven officials arrested in Zurich in May in a corruption scandal that has rocked world soccer's governing body, has agreed to be extradited to his native Nicaragua, Swiss authorities said on Friday.

The United States, where Rocha is among 14 soccer officials and sports marketing executives who have been indicted on corruption charges, has also requested his extradition, and the Swiss Federal Office of Justice (FoJ) said it may have to decide which country gets priority.

"The Nicaraguan criminal prosecution authorities, like their U.S. counterparts, suspect Rocha of having abused his office for personal gain," said the FoJ in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"The FOJ has already approved Rocha's simplified extradition, albeit subject to the question of priority, which might also be accorded to the U.S. request," said the statement.

"It will then be for the U.S. authorities to state whether or not they agree to Nicaragua being given priority. If the U.S. authorities do not agree, the issue will be decided by the FoJ."

The allegations under investigation by U.S. and Swiss authorities cover bribery, fraud and money laundering, including possible corruption in the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.

The other six arrested in Zurich included Jeffrey Webb, the former president of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), who has already been extradited to the United States and released on bail. (Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)