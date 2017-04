BERNE Aug 14 Former FIFA soccer official Julio Rocha has agreed to be extradited to his native Nicaragua, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice (FoJ) said on Friday.

"The Nicaraguan criminal prosecution authorities, like their U.S. counterparts, suspect Rocha of having abused his office for personal gain," said the FoJ in a statement emailed to Reuters.

It added that the request had come from the Nicaraguan embassy in Berne. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)