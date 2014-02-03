BERNE Feb 3 Soccer's rule-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) is to hold preliminary discussions at its next meeting on the use of sin bins and video replays to help referees, FIFA said on Monday.

Both proposals were "included for discussion and are not yet at the stage of being considered...for decision in terms of alterations to the existing laws of the game," said soccer's governing body.

They could be submitted for further examination to IFAB's two new advisory panels, a technical panel and a football panel, which were recently set up to support the board with additional expertise.

IFAB will also review an amendment to allow greater flexibility in the use of substitutions in amateur and recreational football. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar) )