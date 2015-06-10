SAMARA, Russia, June 10 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday he saw no threat to Russia hosting the World Cup in 2018 and that its successful bid to host the tournament was in line with the law.

FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke, sitting beside Mutko after visiting one of the 2018 venues, said plans were on track and that there had been nothing in Russia's bidding process to conclude it was not in line with the regulations.

