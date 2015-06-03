MOSCOW, June 3 The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said on Wednesday he did not expect any boycotts of the World Cup finals in 2018, which his country is due to host.

Speaking a day after Sepp Blatter's resignation as FIFA president and following calls by some foreign officials for a boycott of the tournament, Alexander Zhukov was quoted by RIA news agency as saying: "I think there will be no kind of boycotts."

"We have heard statements, including from politicians ... but I think the sporting community will never do it and won't allow the world of sport to be split," he said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)