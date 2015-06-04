MOSCOW, June 4 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday there was no risk of Russia losing the 2018 soccer World Cup finals after the United States said it was investigating the bidding process.

"There is no risk to Russia hosting the World Cup," Mutko was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday its corruption investigation into FIFA included scrutiny of how soccer's governing body awarded World Cup hosting rights to Russia and Qatar.