ZURICH May 13 World soccer body FIFA named Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura of Senegal, a 21-year veteran of U.N. humanitarian programmes, as its new secretary general on Friday.

"Fatma is a woman with international experience and vision who has worked on some of the most challenging issues of our time," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"She has proven ability to build and lead teams, and improve the way organisations perform. Importantly for FIFA, she also understands that transparency and accountability are at the heart of any well-run and responsible organisation."

Samoura is currently the U.N. Development Programme Resident Representative in Nigeria. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Heinrich)