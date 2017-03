Aug 1 South African Tokyo Sexwale is considering standing for president of FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, his spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.

"Mr. Sexwale has been approached to put his name forward as a candidate for the FIFA presidency by several highly placed personalities within the football fraternity including people from the private sector," said Peter-Paul Ngwenya of Sexwale's Global Watch foundation.

"He is in the process of consulting following which he will then make up his mind," he added. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Jon Boyle)