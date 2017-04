Oct 24 South African businessman and former political prisoner Tokyo Sexwale will stand for the presidency of soccer's world governing body FIFA, a spokesman confirmed on Saturday.

"He is South Africa's candidate and we hope he will be all of Africa's candidate," spokesman Peter Paul Ngwenya told Reuters. The South African Football Association (SAFA) said on Twitter that it fully supported Sexwale's candidacy in the election, which is due in February. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)