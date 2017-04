JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 South African businessman and former political prisoner Tokyo Sexwale confirmed on Tuesday that he will stand for the presidency of soccer's world governing body FIFA.

Sexwale told a media conference that he had started his campaign to replace the outgoing Sepp Blatter in the Feb. 26 election. Sexwale has been involved with FIFA's Anti-Discrimination Task Force and in talks between the Palestinian and Israeli federations.

