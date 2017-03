Dec 16 Croatia defender Josip Simunic will miss the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after being suspended for 10 matches by FIFA for making pro-Nazi chants at the end of last month's playoff victory over Iceland.

"After taking into account all of the circumstances of the case, and particularly given the gravity of the incident, the committee decided to suspend the player for 10 official matches," world soccer's ruling body said in a statement on Monday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)