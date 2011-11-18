BERNE Nov 17 FIFA has won an appeal
against a civil court ruling which had allowed Sion to field six
players who were signed when the Swiss club was subject to a
transfer ban, soccer's governing body said on Friday.
The six joined Sion in the close season when the club were
still serving a ban imposed after they were judged to have
poached a player from an Egyptian club in 2008.
However, the players won the right to play in August after
taking their coach to a court in Martigny. As a result, the
Swiss Football League (SFL) decided it could not enforce the
FIFA ban domestically.
"The Valais cantonal court in Sion overturned the decision
of the Civil Court of Martigny and St. Maurice of Aug. 3 in its
entirety and fully upheld the appeal submitted by FIFA and the
Swiss Football League," said FIFA in a statement.
Sion were kicked out of the Europa League for fielding the
six players in a qualifying match against Celtic.
The club then won an injunction at a civil court in the
canton of Vaud, which ordered UEFA to reinstate them in the
Europa League. European soccer's governing body has not yet
complied with the decision.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories