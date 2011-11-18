(Adds detail)
* FIFA wins appeal against Sion in civil court
* Court confirms bans on six summer signings
By Brian Homewood
BERNE, Nov 18 Swiss club Sion, which
defied FIFA and UEFA statutes by taking a case over a transfer
ban to the civil courts, has lost the latest round in its legal
battle after an appeal went in favour of soccer's governing
body.
FIFA said on Friday that the Valais cantonal court had ruled
that Sion can no longer field six players signed during the ban
in the summer, a decision seen as a setback to the club's
attempts to get reinstated to the Europa League through a
separate lawsuit.
It could also leave Sion open to further sanctions and a
possible loss of points from matches in which the players were
fielded.
FIFA and UEFA statutes state that all parties must use
sporting tribunals to settle disputes, the highest of these
being the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The case began when Sion signed six new players in the
summer despite being subject to a transfer ban imposed after
FIFA found the club guilty of poaching Egyptian goalkeeper Essam
Al Hadari from Cairo's Al Ahli in 2008.
Initially barred by the Swiss Football League (SLF), the six
players -- Stefan Glarner, Jose Goncalves, Mario Mutsch, Pascal
Feindouno, Billy Ketkeophomphone and Gabri -- won the right to
play after taking their case to a local court in the town of
Martigny.
This prompted the SLF to lift the ban.
However, on Thursday, that decision was over-ruled by a
higher court following an appeal by FIFA and the SLF.
"The Valais cantonal court in Sion overturned the decision
of the Civil Court of Martigny and St. Maurice of Aug 3 in its
entirety and fully upheld the appeal submitted by FIFA and the
Swiss Football League," said FIFA in a statement.
"The Cantonal Court has thus indirectly taken the same view
as FIFA and the SFL and its ruling has indirectly confirmed the
legality of the transfer ban FIFA imposed on Olympique des Alpes
(Sion)."
FIFA recognised the original decision in Martigny had
"resulted in numerous further proceedings as well as uncertainty
with regard to the fielding of the players in national and
international football."
Sion made no mention of the outcome on its web page, which
had trumpeted the club's earlier court successes.
The case came into the international spotlight when Sion
fielded the six players in a Europa League qualifying tie
against Scottish club Celtic and won 3-1 on aggregate.
UEFA ruled the players ineligible, expelled Sion from the
competition and replaced them with Celtic.
Sion then won an injunction at another court, in Vaud canton
where UEFA headquarters is based, ordering the club's
reinstatement to the competition.
UEFA said it could not comply but was fined and its
president Michel Platini, later described as a "court jester" by
Sion president Christian Constantin, appeared before a public
prosecutor to explain why the ruling had not been implemented.
Under pressure from the court, UEFA then drew up several
plans for incorporating Sion into the Europa League, all of
which would have thrown the competition into chaos.
Swiss media suggested that Sion could now lose all points
from matches in which the six players took part.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories