ZURICH Oct 20 Football would be "in
danger" if other clubs or teams followed the example of Sion and
took their grievances to civil courts, governing body FIFA said
on Thursday.
FIFA's executive committee passed a resolution calling on
all members to respect the statute which bans them from taking
soccer-related cases to the civil court.
"The structure of organised football is in danger if clubs
and players do not respect the statutes of FIFA, the
confederations and the associations," said the resolution.
"Organised football of FIFA would no longer be possible if
every club or player went to a local court when they disagreed
with decisions which became final and binding."
Sion were kicked out of the Europa League by UEFA for
fielding ineligible players in a playoff tie but later won an
injunction at a civil court in Switzerland ordering their
reinstatement.
On Wednesday, UEFA president Michel Platini and general
secretary Gianni Infantino appeared before a prosecutor in the
Vaud canton tribunal to explain why the order had not yet been
implemented.
UEFA have appealed to Sion to settle the case at the Court
of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which is recognised as sport's
highest tribunal, rather the proceeding with the civil case.
Sion signed six players in the summer despite being subject
to a transfer ban after being found guilty of inducing an
Egyptian goalkeeper to break his contract with his previous club
to join them in 2008.
FIFA added in its resolution that this decision "was
confirmed by the independent international Court of Arbitration
for Sport (CAS) and the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland."
The six players were initially banned from playing in the
Swiss League, which backed down when they won the right to play
in a civil court.
But, in another twist on Wednesday, the SFL handed each of
the six players five-match bans for breaking its statutes by
taking their case to the civil court.
