Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
ZURICH Dec 8 Global soccer body FIFA said on Thursday it had banned former South African soccer head Kirsten Nematandani and two other officials over violations related to friendly matches played in 2010.
Former South African Football Association president Kirsten Nematandani was banned from all soccer-related activity for five years, while former Zimbabwe Football Association official Jonathan Musavengana and former Togo national team coach Banna Tchanile both received life-long bans.
"The three cases decided related to international friendly matches played in South Africa in 2010, as well as to cases decided by the adjudicatory chamber in October 2015 and March 2016," FIFA's ethics committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.