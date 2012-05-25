BUDAPEST May 25 The newly independent state of
South Sudan became the 209th member of FIFA on Friday, when it
was voted into full membership of world soccer's governing body
by delegates at FIFA's annual congress.
South Sudan, which ceded from Sudan in 2005 and became fully
independent last July, joined the Confederation of African
Football (CAF) in February when it also became eligible to
become a full member of FIFA after FIFA dropped its two-year
waiting rule for new members.
South Sudan were not able to take part in the qualifying
competition for next year's African Cup of Nations as it started
before they joined CAF.
Delegates gave a 98 percent "yes" vote to the proposal to
admit them to FIFA and they will now be eligible to play in the
qualifiers for the 2015 tournament and the 2018 World Cup
finals.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)