ZURICH, March 18 FIFA has signed a sponsorship deal with China's Wanda Group, soccer's world governing body said in a statement on Friday.

"This grants them the highest level of sponsorship rights, which includes the next four FIFA World Cup editions," said FIFA, adding that Wanda was its first Chinese partner.

FIFA said Wanda would "engage in numerous initiatives, with a strong focus towards grassroots football development in China PR and the Asian region." (Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond)