NEW YORK May 28 Visa Inc's public warning
to FIFA that it may end its sponsorship if world soccer's
governing body does not quickly clean up its act will likely
prompt other sponsors to take a tough stance as a major
corruption scandal involving FIFA unfolds, brand experts said.
After U.S. prosecutors indicted nine FIFA officials and five
sports media and promotions executives on federal corruption
charges, other major sponsors including Coca-Cola Co,
McDonald's Corp and Anheuser-Busch InBev urged
FIFA to resolve its problems and repair its image.
[ID:nL1N0YI2N1
But in the most forceful condemnation by a sponsor, Visa
described its "disappointment and concern" with FIFA as
"profound."
"As a sponsor, we expect FIFA to take swift and immediate
steps to address these issues within its organization. This
starts with rebuilding a culture with strong ethical practices
in order to restore the reputation of the game for fans
everywhere," Visa said in a statement.
A company spokeswoman declined further comment.
Toby Southgate, chief executive of the Americas region at
Brand Union, a subsidiary of British advertising company WPP,
said Visa's action puts pressure on other companies to
strengthen their responses, given the growing emphasis investors
and consumers place on corporate citizenship.
"There are notions of good governance and transparency that
the financial services category is very alert to," said
Southgate. "It won't stop people from buying cans of Coke, but
it will at a market level or an analyst level impact perception
of organizations associated with corruption."
Normally, companies give entities they sponsor time to
resolve issues, but the gravity and scope of the FIFA scandal
may make this situation unique, experts said.
"The sponsors' patience has already been tested and
continues to be tested," said Rob Prazmark, president of 21
Sports & Entertainment Marketing Group, a global sports and
event sales agency in Greenwich, Connecticut, that represented
Johnson & Johnson in its negotiations to become a World
Cup sponsor in 2014.
"That's where you may see a little bit more of an aggressive
position out of Visa and some of the others."
Visa conveyed a sense of urgency in its statement. "Our
sponsorship has always focused on supporting the teams, enabling
a great fan experience, and inspiring communities to come
together and celebrate the spirit of competition and personal
achievement, and it is important that FIFA makes changes now, so
that the focus remain on these going forward. Should FIFA fail
to do so, we have informed them that we will reassess our
sponsorship," the company said.
LOUDER VOICE FOR SPONSORS
Corporate sponsors have become more outspoken about issues
such as labor conditions and environmental sustainability, both
publicly and privately, said Nick Johnson, a partner at
London-based law firm Osborne Clarke and board member of the
European Sponsorship Association, which represents sponsors and
rights holders.
Last week, for example, Adidas, Visa and
Coca-Cola urged FIFA to take seriously reports of abuse of
migrant workers in Qatar who are helping to build venues for the
2022 World Cup.
Such a position can also bring a public relations boost.
"There is an element of perhaps opportunistic response on
Visa's part here," Johnson said. "But who can argue with their
approach, really?"
Pulling a sponsorship may not be easy given contractual
commitments to FIFA. While it is common for such agreements to
contain exit clauses over wrongdoing, they may have a high bar
such as requiring a criminal conviction first, Johnson said.
Otherwise, "these sponsors may well be in a position where
if they wanted to break the contract early, there would be a
hefty financial penalty for doing that," Johnson said.
Still, companies have leverage over FIFA when it comes to
renewing sponsorships, and the organization relies heavily on
such revenue to fund its activities.
About $1.6 billion of FIFA's $5.7 billion revenue for 2011
to 2014 came from marketing rights. And while World Cup
sponsorships are usually in high demand, brand experts said FIFA
would have a harder time replacing any canceled agreements as
long as its reputation was in question.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley Additional reporting by Emma
Thomasson in Berlin; Editing by Michele Gershberg, G Crosse,
Toni Reinhold)