By By Brian Homewood
| ZURICH, July 4
ZURICH, July 4 FIFA has withdrawn its offer to
provide 20 million Swiss francs ($20.99 million) towards the
building of a purpose-built soccer stadium in its host city of
Zurich because of plans to include standing areas for fans.
In a compromise solution, soccer's world governing body has
instead agreed to make a donation of the same amount to the
Zurich city government to fund a number of grass roots projects.
A city government spokesman said a referendum would be held
to decide whether the stadium could go ahead, due to the high
cost.
"FIFA has been based in Zurich for 80 years and we feel very
much at home in this cosmopolitan city," said FIFA president
Sepp Blatter, handing over the cheque to Zurich mayor Corine
Mauer.
"Our financial support will help to modernise various
amateur sport facilities across the city, from which Zurich's
residents - both men and women alike - will benefit."
Blatter then left the meeting, held on Zurich playing fields
with other city officials as well as players from the junior
women's teams of FC Zurich and Grasshoppers, in a
chauffer-driven car while Mauer was seen departing on a number
17 tram.
Zurich has not had a purpose-built soccer stadium since the
Hardturm, the former home of Grasshoppers Zurich, was closed in
2007. Grasshoppers now share the Letzigrund, an athletics
stadium, with arch-rivals FC Zurich.
GROUND SHARE
The city government is planning to build a new stadium to
open in 2017 which would have a capacity of 16,000 for
international games and 19,000 for domestic games and would be
used by FC Zurich and Grasshoppers.
Standing fans are banned in all competitions organised by
FIFA and European governing body UEFA. These include the World
Cup qualifying tournaments, Champions League and European
Championship.
In England, standing areas were banned following the
Hillsborough disaster in Sheffield in 1989.
Standing areas are allowed at domestic games in Germany
where many clubs have removable seats which are taken out for
Bundesliga matches and put back for internationals.
Switzerland also allows standing fans, however it has a
serious hooligan problem which many believe is to blame for the
small attendances at local games.
"FIFA decided to change the intended use of its financial
support in line with its principles," FIFA said in a statement.
"World football's governing body believes that all-seater
stadiums are not only more comfortable for spectators, but above
all also safer."
($1 = 0.9529 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tom Bartlett)