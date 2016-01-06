ZURICH Jan 6 Alfredo Hawit, the acting head of the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean and a FIFA vice president, has agreed to be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges, Swiss authorities said on Wednesday.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York accuses him of accepting bribes totalling millions of dollars in connection with the sale to various sports marketing firms of marketing rights to football tournaments in Latin America," the Federal Office of Justice said in a statement.

Hawit, a Honduran, was arrested in Zurich in December and was among 16 people charged with bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights, in a dismantling of a Latin American soccer network by U.S. prosecutors.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)