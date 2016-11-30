ZURICH Nov 30 Swiss authorities searched more houses as part of its criminal investigation into suspected corruption in world soccer and have added former FIFA General Secretary Urs Linsi to its list of suspects, they said.

"The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland confirms that on 23 November 2016 it conducted house searches with the support of the Federal Office of Police (fedpol) at various locations in the German-speaking part of Switzerland," the OAG said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The measures were carried out as part of the investigations relating to a payment of 6.7 million euros ($7.1 million) made in April 2005 by the German Football Association (Deutscher Fussball-Bund, DFB) to Robert Louis-Dreyfus."

($1 = 0.9399 euros)

