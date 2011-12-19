(Removes second dateline)
BERNE Dec 19 Swiss FA (SFV) president
Peter Gilleron was stunned by FIFA's threat to suspend his
country from international football, adding that his arguments
had been ignored by soccer's governing body.
Gilleron said that FIFA was asking the SFV to break its own
statutes by instructing it on how to deal with first division
club Sion, who signed six players in the summer and then fielded
them despite being subject to a transfer ban.
FIFA's executive committee, meeting in Tokyo on Saturday,
said that Sion must be punished with 3-0 defeats for every match
in which any of the players were fielded.
The SFV was given until January 13 to comply or face an
international suspension which would also result in FC Basel,
due to face Bayern Munich in the last sixteen, being kicked out
of the Champions League
"It was a total surprise," Gilleron told the SFV's website
(www.football.ch).
"We knew that the Sion case would be discussed at FIFA's
meeting in Tokyo and we were prepared for all eventualities.
"This decision was naturally a disappointment for us."
"I cannot understand the decision, our arguments were not
sufficiently taken into considering. Absolutely not."
Disciplinary hearings have been opened against Sion but
Gilleron said the tribunal was independent.
"We have no influence over the disciplinary commission," he
said. "It's independent, and we place great value on this
division of power."
"The decision, to punish Sion with forfeits, could also be a
case of the Court of Arbitration for Sport," he added
"I'm sure we will find a solution, although the deadline is
tight."
European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement
that it had not decided what to do if Basel, who qualified at
the expense of Manchester United, could not play in the last
sixteen.
"UEFA is confident that the SFV will comply with the FIFA
request before the deadline of Jan. 13 and before the UEFA
Champions League round of 16 first leg Feb. 22," it said.
"Should this not be the case UEFA will review the situation
nearer the time."
However, when Ukraine was faced with a similar threat last
year, UEFA said at the time that teams from the country would
forfeit their Champions League ties, effectively handing byes to
their opponents.
In the event, Ukraine was not suspended.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Patrick Johnston.
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
