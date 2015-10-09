ZURICH Oct 9 Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) has approved a U.S. extradition request for soccer official Costas Takkas, one of seven individuals arrested in Zurich in May as part of a U.S. clampdown on alleged corruption in soccer.

"The British citizen has 30 days in which to appeal to the Swiss Federal Criminal Court against the FOJ's ruling," the FOJ said in a statement on Friday.

Takkas is the former secretary-general of the Cayman Islands Football Association and attache to the president of the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

This group of seven are half of the 14 soccer officials and sports marketing executives indicted by the United States on bribery, money laundering and wire fraud charges involving more than $150 million in payments.

