ZURICH, July 16 Swiss justice officials said on Thursday they had extradited to the United States an official detained in a U.S. corruption investigation into world soccer's governing body FIFA.

The Swiss Federal Office of Justice did not name the official in a brief statement following Wednesday's extradition.

A source told Reuters last week Jeffrey Webb, a former FIFA vice president and president of the CONCACAF regional soccer federation, had agreed to be extradited to the United States to face corruption charges.

"The first of the seven FIFA officials being held in custody in Switzerland was extradited to the U.S. on 15 July," the justice office said.

"He was handed over to a three-man U.S. police escort in Zurich who accompanied him on the flight to New York." (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Alison Williams)