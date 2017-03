ZURICH, Sept 29 The Swiss Federal Office of Justice on Tuesday approved the extradition of Eduardo Li, the former president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, to the United States.

Li, a Costa Rican citizen, was arrested in Zurich along with six other FIFA officials in a dawn May 27, raid on a luxury Zurich hotel.

He has been in custody pending extradition and now has 30 days to appeal the Swiss decision.

The U.S. Department of Justice issued an arrest warrant in May against Li, accusing him of taking bribes in connection with the sale of marketing rights for World Cup 2018 qualifying games. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshu Franklin)