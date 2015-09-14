ZURICH, Sept 14 U.S. authorities are optimistic that all the individuals charged in its probe into corruption in world soccer will be extradited to the United States, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Monday.

"We remain very hopeful that we will be able to bring to the U.S. all those we charged in May," Lynch said at a news conference in Zurich.

In May the U.S. indicted nine soccer officials and five sports marketing executives, charging them with racketeering, money laundering and wire fraud on suspicions they orchestrated multi-million dollar bribery schemes over 24 years.

So far, only three of those indicted have appeared in U.S. court, Lynch said.

