BERNE Dec 30 Sion have had 36 points deducted for fielding ineligible players in the Swiss League, the country's FA said on Friday.

The decision came two weeks after FIFA threatened to suspend Switzerland if Sion, who are taking their case to a civil court, were not punished.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond, to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories