(Adds details)
* Sion have 36 points deducted
* Club bottom of league after battle with FIFA and UEFA
By Brian Homewood
BERNE, Dec 30 Defiant Swiss club Sion have had
36 points deducted for fielding ineligible players in the
league, the country's FA (SFV) said on Friday.
The SFV's decision came two weeks after FIFA threatened to
suspend Switzerland if Sion were not punished for fielding six
players who were signed in the summer when the club was subject
to a transfer ban.
Sion had also defied FIFA and UEFA statutes by taking their
case to the civil courts, at one stage forcing UEFA president
Michel Platini to give explanations to a Swiss prosecutor.
"This points deduction is to punish the illegal behaviour of
FC Sion, also contrary to the statutes and rules, by
illegitimately getting around the transfer ban imposed by FIFA
and fielding non-eligible players," the SFV said in a statement.
FIFA's executive committee, meeting in Tokyo on Dec 17, had
given the Switzerland a deadline of Jan. 13 to follow its
instructions or face a ban which would also result in FC Basel
being expelled from the Champions League.
The SFV said it had deducted three points for each of the 12
games in which Sion had fielded any of the six players, leaving
the team bottom of the league with minus five points and almost
certainly condemning them relegation.
However, it stopped short of FIFA's demand that Sion be
punished with 3-0 defeats, saying this would have resulted in
other teams being awarded points, distorting the championship.
The case began when Sion signed Stefan Glarner, Jose
Goncalves, Mario Mutsch, Pascal Feindouno, Billy Ketkeophomphone
and Gabri despite being banned from doing so after FIFA found
them guilty of poaching a player from an Egyptian club in 2008.
CIVIL COURT
The six players took their case to a civil court in the
canton of Valais, which ruled they could play, and Sion
subsequently fielded them in the Swiss league.
Some of the players also appeared in a Europa League
qualifying tie against Celtic. Sion won the tie but were
expelled from the competition by UEFA who ruled the players were
ineligible.
Sion then obtained an injunction at another court in the
canton of Vaud, where UEFA's headquarters are based, ordering
European soccer's governing body to reinstate them to the
competition.
However, this injunction referred the matter to the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which on Thursday ruled in favour of
UEFA.
In the meantime, the injunction obtained by the players in
Valais canton was also overturned by a higher court.
The case has caused acute embarrassment to Switzerland with
other clubs admitting it has damaged the country's image in the
sport.
Last week, the Swiss Players' Union angrily criticised
FIFA's ultimatum, accusing soccer's governing body of playing
"power games" at the expenses of the FC Basel players, who had
nothing to do with the Sion case.
FIFPro, the world players' union, has also hit out at FIFA.
"We do not agree with the consequence that players of FC
Basel, a totally different club, or national team players become
the victims of the actions of FC Sion," said general sectary
Theo van Seggelen.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond, To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories
(Editing by Ed Osmond)