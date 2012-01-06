BERNE Jan 6 Switzerland has escaped
international suspension after world soccer's governing body
accepted its decision to deduct 36 points from rebel club Sion,
who had defied FIFA and UEFA by taking a case over ineligible
players to a civil court.
FIFA said in a statement on Friday that its emergency
committee had considered the decision and that the Swiss FA
"will consequently not be suspended in relation to the FIFA
Executive Committee's decision of Dec. 16."
FIFA, whose headquarters is in Zurich, had threatened to
suspend Switzerland at its executive committee meeting in Japan
last month.
A suspension would have prevented Switzerland from playing
international matches and would also have led to FC Basel, due
to play Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League,
being expelled from the competition.
