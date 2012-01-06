BERNE Jan 6 Switzerland has escaped international suspension after world soccer's governing body accepted its decision to deduct 36 points from rebel club Sion, who had defied FIFA and UEFA by taking a case over ineligible players to a civil court.

FIFA said in a statement on Friday that its emergency committee had considered the decision and that the Swiss FA "will consequently not be suspended in relation to the FIFA Executive Committee's decision of Dec. 16."

FIFA, whose headquarters is in Zurich, had threatened to suspend Switzerland at its executive committee meeting in Japan last month.

A suspension would have prevented Switzerland from playing international matches and would also have led to FC Basel, due to play Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League, being expelled from the competition. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford, To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

