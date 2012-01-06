(Adds details and background)
FIFA confirm that ban will not be
imposed
Swiss told to keep close eye on the situation
BERNE, Jan 6 Switzerland has escaped
international suspension after world soccer's governing body
accepted its decision to deduct 36 points from rebel club Sion,
who had defied FIFA and UEFA by taking a case over ineligible
players to a civil court.
FIFA said in a statement on Friday that its emergency
committee had considered the decision and that "the SFV (Swiss
FA) will consequently not be suspended in relation to the FIFA
Executive Committee's decision of Dec. 16".
"However, FIFA has requested the SFV to keep the
international football governing body informed on any future
developments with regards to this matter," it added.
Soccer's governing body, whose headquarters are in Zurich,
had threatened to kick out Switzerland at its executive
committee meeting in Japan last month.
It had told the SFV to award 3-0 walkover wins to Sion's
opponents but the SFV argued this would distort the league by
giving points to other clubs.
An international ban would have prevented Switzerland from
playing international matches and would also have led to FC
Basel, due to play Bayern Munich in the last 16, being expelled
from the Champions League
FIFA had been widely criticised for its ultimatum, with the
world players' union FIFPro saying it was wrong that FC Basel
players should be punished for the actions of the Sion
management.
The Swiss Players' Union had accused FIFA of playing 'power
games'.
Last week, the SFV deducted three points for each of the 12
domestic matches in which Sion had fielded any of six players
signed in the summer when the club was subjected to a FIFA
transfer ban.
Sion signed Stefan Glarner, Jose Goncalves, Mario Mutsch,
Pascal Feindouno, Billy Ketkeophomphone and Gabri despite being
banned from doing so after FIFA found them guilty of poaching a
player from an Egyptian club in 2008.
The six players took their case to a civil court in the
canton of Valais, which ruled they could play, and Sion
subsequently fielded them in the Swiss league.
Some of the players also appeared in a Europa League
qualifying tie against Celtic. Sion won the tie but were
expelled from the competition by UEFA who ruled the players were
ineligible.
Sion then obtained an injunction at another court in the
canton of Vaud, where UEFA's headquarters are based, ordering
European soccer's governing body to reinstate them to the
competition.
However, this injunction referred the matter to the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which ruled in favour of UEFA.
In the meantime, the injunction obtained by the players in
Valais canton was overturned by a higher court.
The case has already caused acute embarrassment to
Switzerland with other clubs admitting it has damaged the
country's image in the sport.
At one point, UEFA president Michel Platini appeared before
prosecutors in Vaud to explain why his organisation had not
complied with the injunction ordering Sion's reinstatement to
the Europa League.
Sion are now bottom of the league with minus five points
from 18 games.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories