ZURICH Dec 17 FIFA have threatened to
suspend Switzerland over the legal case involving first division
club Sion, soccer's governing body said in a statement on
Saturday.
The Swiss FA was given a deadline of Jan. 13 to resolve the
matter, FIFA said.
"Should this deadline not be respected, the Swiss FA will be
automatically suspended from 14 January 2012 onwards," said FIFA
in a statement.
If suspended, Switzerland - due to host Argentina in a
friendly in February -- would not be able to play any
international matches and FC Basel would be unable to take part
in the Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Zurich, Editing by Martyn
Herman, to comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories