BERNE, Dec 17 FIFA have threatened to
suspend Switzerland over the case involving first division club
Sion, soccer's governing body said in a statement on Saturday.
The Swiss FA was given a deadline of Jan. 13 to follow
FIFA's instructions or face a ban which would also result in FC
Basel being expelled from the Champions League.
"Should this deadline not be respected, the Swiss FA (SFV)
will be automatically suspended from 14 January 2012 onwards,"
the statement said.
If suspended, Switzerland - due to host Argentina in a
friendly in February - would not be able to play any
international matches and FC Basel would be unable to take part
in the Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich.
Euro 2012 would not be affected, however, as Switzerland did
not qualify for the finals.
FIFA have demanded that Sion be penalised with a 3-0 defeat
for every match in which they fielded any of six players signed
during the summer when the club was subject to a transfer ban.
The warning follows a complex legal battle in which Sion
defied FIFA and UEFA statutes by taking its case to a civil
court.
"The executive committee decided to give a final deadline of
Jan. 13 to the Swiss FA to enforce the registration ban imposed
on Sion...and to sanction the attitude of the club repeatedly
trying to circumvent this decision in a legally abusive manner,"
said FIFA.
"As a consequence, all matches in which the relevant players
participated shall be declared forfeit or three points shall be
deducted respectively."
DEMAND 'IMPRACTICAL'
SFV president Peter Gilleron told a news conference FIFA's
demand was "impractical" although he believed a points deduction
would be possible.
"There are many complex juridical matters to clear up," he
said.
The case began when Sion signed six players despite being
banned from doing so after FIFA found them guilty of poaching a
player from an Egyptian club in 2008.
The six players took their case to a civil court in the
canton of Valais, which ruled they could play, and Sion
subsequently fielded them in the Swiss league.
Some of the players also appeared in a Europa League
qualifying tie against Celtic. Sion won the tie but were
expelled from the competition by UEFA who ruled the players were
ineligible.
Sion then obtained an injunction at another court in the
canton of Vaud, where UEFA's headquarters are based, ordering
European soccer's governing body to reinstate them to the
competition.
However, this injunction referred the matter to the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which on Thursday ruled in favour of
UEFA.
The injunction obtained by the players in Valais canton was
also overturned by a higher court.
The case has already caused acute embarrassment to
Switzerland with other clubs admitting it has damaged the
country's image in the sport.
At one point, UEFA president Michel Platini appeared before
prosecutors in Vaud to explain why his organisation had not
complied with the injunction ordering Sion's reinstatement to
the Europa League.
