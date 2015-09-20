(changes sourcing, adding comment from KPMG spokesman
throughout, adds detail on audits for FIFA member associations )
ZURICH, Sept 20 Auditing firm KPMG has launched
an internal review of its Swiss business over audits of world
soccer body FIFA's financial record keeping, a spokesman said on
Sunday.
KPMG Switzerland's audits for FIFA were being scrutinised
"in consultation" with parent company, KPMG International, said
spokesman Andreas Hammer.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Swiss Attorney
General's Office are investigating alleged corruption within
FIFA, with headquarters in Zurich, after the indictment of 14
senior soccer officials and sports marketing executives in May.
Last week, FIFA put Jerome Valcke, its second-ranking
official, on leave after an ex-footballer raised allegations he
was involved in a plan to resell 2014 World Cup tickets for a
lucrative profit.
Since 1999, KPMG Switzerland has been responsible for
auditing FIFA's financial reports. Should it discover
irregularities during such a review, an auditor is bound by law
to report them.
Hammer said U.S. Department of Justice charges were
primarily focused on activities unrelated to any work that KPMG
may have done in its role as FIFA's auditor in Switzerland.
For instance, he said, any payments made to individual
voting delegates by parties seeking to influence the selection
of the World Cup hosting country are not part of FIFA's
financial statements or statutory audit.
"While the allegations predominantly concern activities
which do not directly impact the FIFA financial statements, a
review of the audit work performed by KPMG Switzerland is being
conducted in consultation with KPMG International," Hammer said
via email on Sunday.
KPMG Switzerland said national football associations and
regional confederations around the world do not form part of the
financial statements of FIFA and are accordingly not audited by
KPMG Switzerland.
National associations and regional confederations select
their auditor locally, KPMG said.
According to FIFA's 2014 annual report, however, the
organisation said it arranges a central audit of 40 member
associations and one confederation each year through KPMG "to
verify that all financial assistance payments are in
compliance."
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine
Hardcastle)