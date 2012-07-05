ZURICH, July 5 Factbox on goal line technology
which was approved by the International Football Association
(IFAB) on Thursday:
USAGE
The technology will be used exclusively in situations where
it is not clear if the ball has actually crossed the goal line,
such as when it bounces down off the underside of the crossbar
and is then cleared away by a defender.
UEFA president Michel Platini is among those worried that
the introduction of goal line technology will lead to calls for
the use of further technology in offside, handball and penalty
decisions.
The use of goal line technology will be optional.
SYSTEMS
Two systems have been approved for use. One is manufactured
by British company Hawk-Eye, which is used in tennis and cricket
and is based on optical recognition with cameras. The other is
GoalRef, a German-Danish creation, using a magnetic field with a
ball equipped with a microchip to identify a goal situation.
In both systems, a signal is sent to the referee within one
second indicating whether the ball has crossed the line.
This differs from tennis and cricket, where graphics appear
on giant screens indicating the trajectory of the ball before
the decision is made.
In tennis, Hawk-Eye is used for disputed line calls with
each player allowed to challenge up to three calls per set. In
cricket it is used to determine calls in disputed lbw decisions,
whether the batsman got an edge to the ball in being caught
behind and in run out calls.
BACKGROUND
The debate over the use for goal line technology has been
raging for at least a decade.
It gained momentum in 2005, during an English Premier League
game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. United
goalkeeper Roy Carroll failed to hold a long-range shot by Pedro
Mendes and the ball slipped over the line before it was cleared.
However, the referee and his officials waved play on.
FIFA tested a system using a microchip inside a ball at the
U-17 World Championship in Peru in 2005 but was not satisfied
with the result
In March 2010, the International Football Association Board
(IFAB) shelved all discussions over the introduction of goal
line technology.
However, the debate quickly resurfaced at the 2010 World Cup
with Frank Lampard's phantom goal for England against Germany.
Although the ball clearly crossed the line after hitting the
underside of the crossbar, the Uruguayan trio of match officials
did not see it. Germany, winning 2-1 at the time, went on to win
4-1.
Last season's Serie A title was influenced by a ghost goal
in the AC Milan-Juventus top-of-the-table match. Milan were
denied a 2-0 lead when Sulley Muntari's header crossed the line,
but was clawed away by Gianluigi Buffon as officials waved play
on. Juventus hit back to draw 1-1 and went on to win the title.
OTHER GHOST GOALS
The most famous goal line incident was at the 1966 World Cup
final. England and West Germany were drawing 2-2 in extra time
when Geoff Hurst's shot hit the underside of the crossbar and
bounced down onto the line. After consulting his linesman, the
referee gave the goal and England went on to win 4-2 amid German
protests.
At the 1986 World Cup, Spain's Michel saw a shot hit the
underside of the crossbar against Brazil, bounce over the line
and out again. The goal was not given and Brazil went on to win
1-0
Ten years later at Euro 96, officials failed to spot that
Dorinel Munteanu's effort for Romania against Bulgaria had
crossed the line in similar circumstances. Romania lost 1-0 and
were eliminated.
Cameroon won the 2000 African Nations Cup final against
Nigeria on penalties after their opponents' fourth spot kick,
taken by Viktor Ikpeba, hit the underside of the bar and bounced
out.
Replays showed it had crossed the line, but the Tunisian
referee did not award the goal. The result led to rioting
outside the stadium.
